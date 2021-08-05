05 Aug

Downtown Fresno’s first wine bar has soft opening

Saint Joaquin is hosting a soft opening beginning tonight for Art Hop. Image via St. Joaquin Instagram page

published on August 5, 2021 - 2:51 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

One of Downtown Fresno’s first wine bars will have its soft opening beginning today in time for Art Hop.

Saint Joaquin will be open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. in the Peerless Building at 1755 Broadway St. #106, according to an email to customers.

No reservations are necessary for the opening weekend.

The bar will feature natural wine for tasting as well as purchase. Owners of Saint Joaquin, Josh and Hayley Islas-Wolf, also own and operate Quail State, the rooftop restaurant and bar located in the Pacific Southwest Building in Downtown Fresno.

