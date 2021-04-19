Downtown Fresno restaurant closes after 15 years

The Anaya family has closed Joe's Steakhouse. From left, Melissa, Jackie, Maribel, Joe and Joseph Anaya, and Ryan Barnett. 2019 photo by Edward Smith

Longtime Downtown Fresno eatery, the family-run Joe’s Steakhouse & Grill, has closed after 15 years in business.

The Anaya family had owned the building with Western-themed decor on Van Ness Avenue only to see it change hands every few months. Hoping for a little consistency, Jackie Anaya, operator of Joe’s Steakhouse, decided to open the restaurant there in 2005.

In May 2019, Joe’s Steakhouse transitioned to serving dinner only.

It closed as the pandemic took hold last year and hasn’t reopened. In a Facebook post announcing the permanent closure, the Anaya family said they plant to focus on their other family businesses under J&M Anaya, which provides bookkeeping, payroll and tax solutions for small businesses.

They also intend to continue operating Joe’s Steakhouse Catering, according to the post.

“We are humbled by the support this city and our customers have given us,” according to the Facebook post. “Most of our customers seem more like family than they do customers and we are going to miss it all very much.”