19 Apr

Downtown Fresno restaurant closes after 15 years

The Anaya family has closed Joe's Steakhouse. From left, Melissa, Jackie, Maribel, Joe and Joseph Anaya, and Ryan Barnett. 2019 photo by Edward Smith

published on April 19, 2021 - 1:58 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Longtime Downtown Fresno eatery, the family-run Joe’s Steakhouse & Grill, has closed after 15 years in business.

The Anaya family had owned the building with Western-themed decor on Van Ness Avenue only to see it change hands every few months. Hoping for a little consistency, Jackie Anaya, operator of Joe’s Steakhouse, decided to open the restaurant there in 2005.

When the lights go down in the city — Downtown Fresno dinner service a calculated gamble

In May 2019, Joe’s Steakhouse transitioned to serving dinner only.

It closed as the pandemic took hold last year and hasn’t reopened. In a Facebook post announcing the permanent closure, the Anaya family said they plant to focus on their other family businesses under J&M Anaya, which provides bookkeeping, payroll and tax solutions for small businesses.

They also intend to continue operating Joe’s Steakhouse Catering, according to the post.

“We are humbled by the support this city and our customers have given us,” according to the Facebook post. “Most of our customers seem more like family than they do customers and we are going to miss it all very much.”

 

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Are you in favor of a global minimum corporate tax?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!