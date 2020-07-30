Downtown Fresno grocery store nears opening (with stocked shelves to prove it)

Valley Foods, a long-anticipated grocery store in Downtown Fresno, should open in August following years of delays. Photo by Edward Smith



Written by Edward Smith published on July 30, 2020 - 2:21 PM

Stocked shelves at a long-delayed Downtown Fresno grocery store may mean the store’s opening is sooner rather than later.

Owners of Valley Food say they feel confident about an August opening.

General Manager Mansoor Mohamed spoke Thursday about an opening around Aug.15, but is afraid to put a hard date on anything.

The grocery had plans to open going back to at least June 2018. They had a lot of red tape to go through, says Mohamed, but once they overcame those hurdles, coronavirus hit. The most recent update had them opening in April, but this was before shelter-in-place orders had been made. Across the country, store shelves were emptied as panic buying set in, and retailers had trouble finding inventory.

Mohamed says they simply weren’t able to restock their shelves. Since they announced they were hiring for positions, most have been filled. They received a lot of responses and Mohamed says he only has four or five hires left to make.

Boxes are piling up as workers are busy stocking shelves with merchandise.

Signage is done and walls have been painted in anticipation of next month’s opening.