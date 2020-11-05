Downtown Fresno eatery latest victim of Covid-19

Leon Alchian unveiled the Downtown Deli & Market about eight months ago. Photos by Frank Lopez



After just eight months in business, another local eatery has been put out by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Downtown Deli & Market opened in Downtown Fresno, near Fresno City Hall in March, in a former print shop.

This Friday, the Italian-style deli will be closing its doors because of low sales caused by the pandemic.

Owner Leon Alchian, who also owns Majestic Jewelry & Loan Co and Majestic Music & More in Downtown Fresno, said that with so many city workers working from home or on a reduced schedule, the expected clientele just didn’t materialize.

Last week, Alchian decided he was going to close the business.

“I was draining the pawn shop to pay off the bills [for the deli] but it was too much.” Alchian said. “It was climbing at the beginning and I thought the pandemic would be over by now but I’m going to pull the plug for now.”

Alchian said that he was using money from the pawnshop to pay for employees, rent and food costs. There are five workers employed at the deli.

He is trying to sell the business as soon as he can, but if he doesn’t sell it in a few months — and if there is a Covid-19 vaccine available — he would be receptive to opening up Downtown Deli & Market again.

With the Community Regional Medical Center, police headquarters and city hall in near proximity, Alchian said it’s a great piece of property for a business. He hopes to find a buyer soon

“The pandemic killed a lot of businesses and I’m one of them,” Alchian said. “Once we have a vaccine — it will be a goldmine for whoever wants to purchase it.”

Alchian said that his other businesses are doing well and he is going to focus his energy on those.