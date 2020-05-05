Downtown Fresno businesses partner for COVID relief



The Downtown Fresno Partnership and Downtown Fresno Foundation have formed a partnership with three local downtown Fresno businesses: Root General, T.W. Patterson and Jeffrey Scott Agency, to establish the COVID-19 Relief Fund benefiting Community Regional Medical Center.

The relief aims at championing “unity for the community” and creating a means for individuals and businesses to offer direct support for essential health care workers at CRMC in the midst of the pandemic.

Community Medical Centers are a vital piece of our community! It's our turn to support them back, and we're joining… Posted by Downtown Fresno Partnership on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

“CRMC has provided a vital piece of our downtown community,” said Jimmy Cerrachio, president and CEO of Downtown Fresno Partnership. “Every year, the hospital brings approximately 200,000 patients, over 5,500 employees, nearly 1,400 physicians and a large amount of visitors to the Downtown Fresno area.”

Unity For Community CRMC COVID-19 Relief Fund T-Shirt

To help, Root General will sell T-shirts for $35, with proceeds going to the hospital. Interested donors can also sponsor CRMC through the Partnership, or purchase meals for CRMC staff by a local restaurant.

For more information, visit the United for Community website.