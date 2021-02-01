Downtown Fresno brewery closes

Zack's Brewing in Downtown Fresno is closing after two years. Image via Zack's Brewing Facebook page



Written by Edward Smith published on February 1, 2021 - 2:57 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

A Downtown Fresno brewery is closing its doors after two years.

Zack’s Brewing announced on Facebook that they would close their location at 712 Fulton St., across from Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co.

“Although our dream of opening a brewery in downtown Fresno and growing with our local craft beer community has been cut short, we will always cherish the memories made inside these four walls,” the post read.

Zack’s opened in the 107-year-old building in August 2018 after co-owners Gail and Steven Zack had brewed at home for a number of years. Their cheese-inspired beers often made appearances at Downtown Fresno events before the opening of the brick-and-mortar location.

Zack’s is open for to go orders Thursday-Saturday from noon-7 p.m. Customers can purchase online for pick up or stop by in person and order. Shipping within California will still be available through the week.