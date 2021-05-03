Developers buy sit-down restaurant properties in South Valley

Ryan's Place in Visalia is one of a number of restaurant properties recently purchased in the South Valley.



Written by John Lindt published on May 3, 2021 - 1:27 PM

Shopping center developers have purchased three Visalia sit-down restaurant properties. All of them had closed their doors during Covid-19 or before.

Shopping center owner Dave Paynter has purchased the former Cask N’ Cleaver restaurant that has been shuttered for around a decade. The eatery was once one of the most popular in the city, located on Mooney Boulevard.

He also purchased the Sizzler property that is still occupied by the steak restaurant but had been closed for some time this past year due to Covid -19 restrictions. Both restaurant sites are adjacent to Paynter’s Dick’s Sporting Goods-anchored retail center.

Paynter says Sizzler has reopened and will continue operating. He says he bought the old Cask N’ Cleaver real estate to clear it and make room for new development that may or may not be a restaurant.

“It was an eyesore and I think our purchasing it will benefit both the shopping center and the community,” he said.

Homeless people had been living on the property, he added.

Cask N’ Cleaver was founded by Linda and Chuck Keagle in 1967 in Rancho Cucamonga. Known as “The Place for Serious Steak Lovers,” the Visalia eatery had the town’s largest salad bar as well. Servers wore shorts and sang birthday songs at your table.

The small southern California chain grew to nine locations, including Visalia, but has since shrunk to five at last count.

The Visalia location closed around 2009 during the economic downturn and the place has sat empty since. Back in 2019, the chain BJ’s Restaurants expressed interest in the site but never moved forward.

Also changing hands recently is the former Ryan’s Place sit-down restaurant on Mooney Boulevard, being purchased by The Orosco Group, developers of the Packwood Creek. The company looks to lease the place, including build to suit.

Ryan’s closed more than a year ago, both in Visalia and Hanford, due to the pandemic. The family still owns Black Bear Diner. Ryan’s Place is located in front of Bed Bath and Beyond in a center owned by Dave Paynter.