Design firm expands into Texas with acquisition

Southern California-based Tangram has acquired a Texas firm. The interior design firm has a Fresno showroom.

published on October 5, 2021 - 2:45 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Tangram, a Southern California interior design company with a Fresno location, has expanded its footprint to Texas with a new acquisition.

Tangram has acquired BKM Total Office of Texas, expanding into the Dallas-Fort Worth area that will become the company’s regional headquarters.

BKM Total Office has been a market leader in curated office furniture creations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for more than two decades. BKM currently operates within four facilities with the main office spanning more than 44,000 square feet and three main warehouse spaces totaling 120,000 square feet. The business currently has 48 employees who have received rollover contracts via Tangram.

For the past 20 years Tangram has been a leader in workplace solutions dedicated to creating spaces that empower people to work, learn and heal. Tangram’s industry partnerships and completed projects have been led by implementing best in class sales, marketing, and technology practices, according to a news release.

Tangram will bring their expertise in health care, education, and commercial spaces to the DFW market and will be led by Tangram Chief Executive Office Joe Lozowski; Vice President of Sales Amber Jones and Chief Financial Officer Nick Greenko. Furniture company Steelcase’s long-standing partnership with Tangram will also act as a backbone to the evolution and growth in the DFW market.

“DFW represents one the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the world,” said Lozowksi. “We are eager to work with the local commercial real estate and design community to develop amazing workplaces.”

“BKM Total Office of Texas has been a market leader and prominent voice in the Steelcase dealership network since 2002,” shared Paul Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of Tangram. “We look forward to building on the relationships and partnerships they have developed to continue to build a lasting brand and organization.

“The contract furniture industry is innovating quickly, requiring scalability, access to modern tools and resources,” said Jones. “Over the past 20+ years we have built a strong marketing and sales organization in Southern California, we are excited to implement what we have learned to better serve the DFW region.”