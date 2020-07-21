Demand for solar brings Vacaville-based company to Fresno

published on July 21, 2020 - 1:35 PM

Citadel Roofing & Solar has opened an office in Fresno to serve homeowners and builders in the Central Valley.

The Vacaville-based roofing and solar installation company is opening up an office in Fresno to meet the growing demand for its products for homeowners and builders. Citadel is already provides panels to many homebuilders in the area, including Bonadelle Neighborhoods and Granville Homes.

“We chose Fresno for our new office because of the big increase in demand from homeowners and homebuilders here, for both solar energy systems and energy storage systems,” said Aaron Nitzkin, executive vice president at Citadel. “Solar energy has of course been wildly popular with California homeowners for some years now, while only some of our homebuilder partners were installing solar as part of their new construction projects. But since the state of California began requiring solar energy systems on most new homes built after January 1, 2020, homebuilder demand for solar partners has jumped. Our Fresno office will help us serve those local homebuilder partners.”

Nitzkin said that their Fresno office will help serve homeowners and builders wanting energy storage systems which store electricity in batteries and provide backup power during utility outages. Energy storage systems have become more popular in the last two years due to frequent utility power outages.

The Fresno office is located at 744 P. St. Citadel Roofing & Solar also has regional offices in Roseville, Davis, Santa Rose, and Valencia.