Delivery app’s first foray into Fresno brings 7-Eleven to your door

Written by Breanna Hardy published on October 4, 2021 - 2:08 PM

Fresno’s 7-Eleven convenience stores are being added to the company’s list of locations eligible for alcohol delivery, allowing more delivery options for Fresno consumers.

The alcohol delivery service is through Minibar Delivery, a startup out of New York established in 2014.

Customers can order through minibardelivery.com or on the Minibar Delivery app and their preferred 7-Eleven store will pick, pack and deliver the order to the customer within an hour. Customers can also purchase 7-Eleven items based on promotional pricing through Minibar Delivery.

The pandemic has helped bring awareness to the alcohol delivery space as customers are looking to new and innovative delivery apps to bring them everything from their dinner to their favorite bottle of wine, said co-founder and CEO of Minibar Delivery Lindsey Andrews. The pandemic has also caused some states to ease their alcohol delivery laws so retailers can offer delivery.

The partnership was first initiated in Texas, Florida and Virginia with 600 stores, then rolled out stores in New York, California, Illinois, North Carolina and Arizona. Minibar Delivery now partners with nearly 2,000 stores across the country.