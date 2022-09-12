Defense law firm opens Fresno office

Tyson & Mendes LLP has opened a new office in Fresno. Image contributed

published on September 12, 2022 - 2:30 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Insurance and civil litigation defense firm Tyson & Mendes LLP announced the opening of its Fresno office — its first office in the Central Valley.

Led by managing partner David Frankenberger and three other trial attorneys, the office will serve clients throughout the Central Valley in all aspects of insurance, according to a news release by the company.

The opening of a Fresno branch at 5200 North Palm Ave., Ste. 311, marks the 17th office for Tyson & Mendes LLP.

“The opening of this office in Fresno marks an important milestone in Tyson & Mendes’ growth and underscores our commitment to serving clients across California,” said Robert Tyson, strategic managing partner for Tyson & Mendes.

Frankenberger has 25 years of experience, previously holding a position as associate attorney for several large insurance defense firms in the Los Angeles area prior to relocating to Fresno in 2002 where he joined Ericksen Arbuthnot.

Frankenberger has experience in motor vehicle accident defense, trucking defense, complex personal injury, premises liability, product liability, agricultural litigation and construction defect liability.

The new office in Fresno joins the 17 other offices, operating out of 12 states and serving 18 across the country.

Frankenberger brings with him trial attorneys Michael Lehman, Brett Runyon and Carol Ann Seita, each with a wide variety of specialties ranging from personal injury, property damage, and environmental and industrial contamination cases and more.

“Dave and his team bring an impressive track record of exceptional results to the firm, having tried to verdict more than 75 cases collectively, and will bring our unique brand of insurance defense to our clients in Central California,” Tyson said.

Founded in 2002, Tyson & Mendes aims to defend corporations, insurance companies and their clients in civil cases. With offices on both the East Coast and West Coast, the firm will aim to serve clients across the San Joaquin Valley.