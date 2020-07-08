Death row inmate dies of apparent virus complications



Written by OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press published on July 8, 2020

(AP) — Another California death row inmate at San Quentin State Prison has died from apparent complications of the coronavirus in the midst of an outbreak that has infected about 40% of inmates at the prison, corrections officials said Wednesday.

David Reed, 60, died Tuesday at an outside hospital, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. He is the sixth death row inmate to die of COVID-related complications at the prison north of San Francisco.

Reed was sent to death row 2011 in the racially motivated murder of Ricky Mosley in Palm Springs.