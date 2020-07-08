08 Jul

Death row inmate dies of apparent virus complications

published on July 8, 2020 - 2:26 PM
Written by

(AP) — Another California death row inmate at San Quentin State Prison has died from apparent complications of the coronavirus in the midst of an outbreak that has infected about 40% of inmates at the prison, corrections officials said Wednesday.

David Reed, 60, died Tuesday at an outside hospital, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. He is the sixth death row inmate to die of COVID-related complications at the prison north of San Francisco.

Reed was sent to death row 2011 in the racially motivated murder of Ricky Mosley in Palm Springs.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Do you agree with Gov. Newsom's decision to tighten lockdown restrictions?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!