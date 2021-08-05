Deal marks consolidation in local payroll industry

Image via wikipedia user Amanda Paul

published on August 5, 2021 - 10:20 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Fresno-based Payroll People, Inc, has announced the acquisition of Kingsburg payroll service provider Payality.

Payroll People, Inc., also known as PPI Business Services, recently celebrated 40 years of business and is one of largest independently owned human capital management providers in the U.S.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Payroll People has 89 employees, according to its February submission for the The Business Journal’s list of Women-Owned Businesses.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the Payality team and what we have achieved together. Payroll People and its president and CEO, Bettye Smith, are icons of the industry and I’m pleased that Payality is now an integral part of their future,” said Chet Reilly, Payality president and CEO. “While I will not have an active role in the company going forward, I look forward to consulting with the Payroll People team to enhance the relationships Payality has enjoyed with associations, insurance brokers and others who have trusted Payality to provide solutions for their members and clients.”

The Payality name will operate as a business unit of Payroll People, and the current software and service team will still have the same email and phone contacts.

“Acquiring Payality allows Payroll People to continue to grow and serve clients located across the United States,” said Bettye Smith, president and CEO of PPI Business services. “We remain committed to making business easier for companies of all sizes, and we now have additional resources available to accommodate more clients. What sets us apart in the payroll industry is our commitment to each of our clients and their individual needs, and we look forward to providing the same high level of support and service to the clients coming to us through this acquisition.”