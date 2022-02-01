CVS commits $300K to Fresno organizations as part of ‘Health Zones’ initiative

Doreen Eley speaks about the affordable housing needs for Fresno in this screenshot from a CVS Health Zones video.

In an effort to further increase health equity, CVS Health announced the selection of Fresno as one of five pilot markets for its Health Zones program.

The Health Zones selection comes with a combined $300,000 donation to three local nonprofits to help achieve the program’s goals.

The focus will be on the 93721 zip code, which includes most of Downtown Fresno as well as Chinatown.

The health care giant chose Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, the Central California Food Bank and Clinica Sierra Vista as recipients of the donation. The three nonprofits, in addition to Fresno Housing, will help address what CVS identified as six goals to achieve better health equity, including housing, education, access to food, labor and workforce, transportation and health care.

Doreen Eley, senior manager with Fresno Housing, said Fresno needs about 40,000 units to meet the current demand for housing.

Clinica Sierra Vista would provide critical health care services, Central California Food Bank would provide increased access to food boxes and the Fresno EOC would held create a pipeline for high school equivalency programs and workforce training programs.

“Through our Health Zones initiative, we have a tremendous opportunity to make a real impact in Fresno by working with local organizations that share our commitment to addressing social determinants of health,” said Eileen Howard Boone, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility & Philanthropy and Chief Sustainability Officer, CVS Health. “Together, we will reduce health disparities, advance health equity, and ensure the local Fresno community can thrive.”

The other Health Zone pilot markets are Atlanta, Georgia; Columbus, Ohio; Hartford, Connecticut and Phoenix, Arizona.