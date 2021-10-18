Crop report: Fruit, nuts falter while milk shines in Tulare

Almond photo by Marcia Cripps via unsplash.com.

published on October 18, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Crop values slid for 2020 in Tulare County, led by a collapse in fruit

and nuts.

The Tulare County Ag Commissioner reported for 2020 that total farm production grossed $7.14 billion, down 4.9% from 2019’s value of $7.5 billion.

Tulare County’s leading crop — milk — grew in value by 15.8% to $1.87 billion, making up 26.1% of all ag dollars. Milk production increased 1.5%. Dairy owners attribute government milk-buying programs as well as Covid demand for pizza for increased milk values even as purchasing from schools and dine-in restaurants faltered. Livestock and poultry values increased 1% to $671.9 million from 2019.

While milk value rose, fruit and nut values plummeted. Ag Commissioner Tom Tucker attributes the 15.9% decrease in values to price drops with almonds, grapes, peaches and tangerines. Aggregate fruit and nut values totaled $3.83 billion.

Even as almond acreage increased to 89,000 acres from 78,300, values dropped nearly

$1,500 an acre to $3,460. Total almond receipts were $338.73 million.

Total grape values fell to $569.81 million from $802.55 million in 2019. Acreage stayed relatively similar at 51,560 from 53,680 in 2019.

Navel oranges increased to $844 million from $707 million in 2019.

Pistachios climbed to $444.26 million from $327 million in 2019.

Tulare County produces more than 120 different commodities, 43 of which are valued at more than $1 million.