Crop report: Fruit, nuts falter while milk shines in Tulare

published on October 18, 2021
Crop values slid for 2020 in Tulare County, led by a collapse in fruit
and nuts.

The Tulare County Ag Commissioner reported for 2020 that total farm production grossed $7.14 billion, down 4.9% from 2019’s value of $7.5 billion.

Tulare County’s leading crop — milk — grew in value by 15.8% to $1.87 billion, making up 26.1% of all ag dollars. Milk production increased 1.5%. Dairy owners attribute government milk-buying programs as well as Covid demand for pizza for increased milk values even as purchasing from schools and dine-in restaurants faltered. Livestock and poultry values increased 1% to $671.9 million from 2019.

While milk value rose, fruit and nut values plummeted. Ag Commissioner Tom Tucker attributes the 15.9% decrease in values to price drops with almonds, grapes, peaches and tangerines. Aggregate fruit and nut values totaled $3.83 billion.

Even as almond acreage increased to 89,000 acres from 78,300, values dropped nearly
$1,500 an acre to $3,460. Total almond receipts were $338.73 million.

Total grape values fell to $569.81 million from $802.55 million in 2019. Acreage stayed relatively similar at 51,560 from 53,680 in 2019.

Navel oranges increased to $844 million from $707 million in 2019.

Pistachios climbed to $444.26 million from $327 million in 2019.

Tulare County produces more than 120 different commodities, 43 of which are valued at more than $1 million.

