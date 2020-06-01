Crop buyout aids Hmong farms

Hmong farmers benefited from a crop buyback program Friday. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on June 1, 2020 - 12:44 PM

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Asian American farmers in the Central Valley area are getting aid from the local community in the form of much-needed commerce.

On Friday morning, the Asian Business Institute and Resource Center launched the Micro Farmer Crop Buyback Program, which ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hmong Alliance Church of Fresno.

According to Michael Yang, a Hmong agricultural assistant for the University of California of Cooperative Extension (UCEC), the program aims to purchase crops from 50 microfarms the first day. Hmong farms have been hit particularly hard by Covid-19 and the closure of fresh food markets and restaurants.

Volunteer partners in Fresno like HandsOn Central California, Salvation Church of God and St. Paul Methodist Church of God will distribute the crops in more than 1,000 bags to mitigate community food insecurity.