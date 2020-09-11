11 Sep

CRMC continues neurosurgical services

Image via Clark Construction

published on September 11, 2020 - 1:57 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Agency has been notified by Community Regional Medical Centers (CRMC) administration that on-call neurosurgical services will resume in full operation beginning at 5 p.m. today.

“Level 1 Trauma Center coverage is not in jeopardy at Community Regional Medical Center,” said Michelle Von Tersch, senior vice president of communications and legislative affairs at CRMC, in a statement. “Fresno County’s emergency director, Dan Lynch, was notified that all trauma services are continuing, despite some alarming quotes reported in the news.”

Tersch said two new neurosurgeons were on site at the hospital yesterday and were available to see patients beginning today.

On Tuesday, CRMC was given notice that it must have on-call neurosurgical service in place on a 24/7 basis by Friday or lose its designation as a Level 1 Trauma Center. CRMC’s notification to EMS Agency of its intent to resume neurosurgical on-call services means the EMS Agency has stopped any action to suspend the Level I Trauma Center designation.

