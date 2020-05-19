Critical resources delivered to COVID frontline workers

published on May 19, 2020 - 2:06 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A Fresno nonprofit is one of multiple recipients in a round of donations from the American Petroleum and Convenience Store Association.

Members of the APCA have fanned out across California to deliver masks, food and funds to coronavirus frontline workers, nonprofit staff and volunteers. This included $12,500 for the Central California Food Bank in Fresno.

The industry group identified organizations around the state with employees who were doing their jobs to serve their communities despite considerable personal risk. In its research, the association found that besides health care workers, police officers and food banks desperately Personal Protective Equipment such as masks and gloves.

“The COVID-19 crisis is unparalleled,” said APCA chairman Jivtesh Gill. “But just like during the Camp Fire in 2018 and the Valley Fire in 2015, APCA members and our employees remain committed to our customers and communities.”