Covid-19 town hall for kids set for Thursday

published on December 15, 2020

While adults may be overwhelmed by the quantity of information about Covid-19, many children may not be so sure about why their lives are being so heavily impacted by the pandemic.

To help answer children’s questions, Kaweah Delta will partner with Visalia Unified School District on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. to do a Kids Town Hall focused on Covid. The event’s guest speakers will include VUSD Superintendent Tamara Ravalin and Keri Noeske, Kaweah Delta’s chief nursing officer.

“Young people have had to bear so much this year, losing out not just on school but from all that goes with it,” said Deborah Volosin, director of Kaweah Delta’s Community Engagement Department. “We want to give them a chance to ask questions so they can feel like they have a little more understanding, and a little more control, during this challenging time to be a kid.”

Students from throughout Tulare County can register for the town hall at kaweahdelta.org/students, or view the event through Kaweah Delta’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram. Questions can be submitted at questions@kdhcd.org.