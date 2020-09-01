Covid-19 restrictions claim another Fresno restaurant

Screenshot of High Sierra Grill House via Facebook.



The owner of High Sierra Grill House in Northwest Fresno said he has closed the restaurant.

In a video shared with The Business Journal via Facebook, owner Manny Perales said that after five months of no revenue, he was forced to close the eatery at Bullard and West avenues in Fresno. High Sierra opened five years ago.

Perales said because of the extreme heat and poor weather, he was unable to do outdoor dining — especially for seniors, of whom he has a large customer base, he said.

“I think you’re making a mistake, legislators,” Perales said in the video. “Give us that right to operate because we can’t hang on anymore.”

Perales also owns and operates four Yosemite Falls Cafe locations in the Fresno-Clovis area.

Also featured on the video was restaurant owner Ben Stockle of Richard’s Prime Rib & Seafood echoing similar sentiments, saying that “after five months, we’ll be lucky to make it to January.”

Richard’s first opened in 1969.