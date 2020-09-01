01 Sep

Covid-19 restrictions claim another Fresno restaurant

Screenshot of High Sierra Grill House via Facebook.

published on September 1, 2020 - 3:19 PM
Written by

The owner of High Sierra Grill House in Northwest Fresno said he has closed the restaurant.

In a video shared with The Business Journal via Facebook, owner Manny Perales said that after five months of no revenue, he was forced to close the eatery at Bullard and West avenues in Fresno. High Sierra opened five years ago.

Perales said because of the extreme heat and poor weather, he was unable to do outdoor dining — especially for seniors, of whom he has a large customer base, he said.

“I think you’re making a mistake, legislators,” Perales said in the video. “Give us that right to operate because we can’t hang on anymore.”

Perales also owns and operates four Yosemite Falls Cafe locations in the Fresno-Clovis area.

Also featured on the video was restaurant owner Ben Stockle of Richard’s Prime Rib & Seafood echoing similar sentiments, saying that “after five months, we’ll be lucky to make it to January.”

Richard’s first opened in 1969.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Do you support the extended moratorium on evictions for Covid-19 in California?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!