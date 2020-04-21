Controversial West Fresno rendering plant heads to closure



A plan to relocate a controversial rendering plant has fallen through and has lead to a delayed closure of the West Fresno plant.

The decision to close the Darling rendering plant came down March 18 after provisions to facilitate their move could not be agreed upon between the Texas-based company and the City of Fresno, according to a press release from the company. The plant will close by Dec. 31, 2023.

“It is an unfortunate event for our employees who have worked so diligently over the years. It is also an unfortunate event given the critical role that Darling plays in the California food system,” said Randall C. Stuewe, chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients, Inc.

The rendering plant at 795 W. Belgravia Ave. used animal byproducts to create other goods. The press release from Darling states rendering “keeps our planet healthy by reducing greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gas emissions.”

The Concerned Citizens of West Fresno had said the smells that came from the plant were noxious and unhealthy.

A deal in August 2019 had been agreed upon by the company, the Concerned Citizens group as well as the City of Fresno to relocate the plant near the City’s wastewater treatment facility.

The door is not closed for a new location, however, as the press release states, from now to the planned closure date, the company will evaluate other communities to which they can open for business.

“We are mindful of the impact to our employees and their families. Darling will work to provide them with opportunities and to assist through the transition,’ said Rick Elrod, executive vice president of Darling Ingredients U.S.A.