Construction jobs gain speed as unemployment continues falling

published on April 16, 2021

Construction appeared to be a bright spot for some parts of the Central Valley as jobless rates continue to fall, according to the latest data from the state Employment Development Department.

Fresno County’s unemployment rate was 9.9% in March, down from 10.1% in February and above 9.8% a year ago.

Month to month, construction had the largest increase with the addition of 2,100 jobs, with specialty trade contractors accounting for 43% of that growth. Professional & business services climbed by 600 jobs and leisure & hospitality posted an increase of 300 jobs.

Year over year, government posted the largest decrease of 7,700 jobs, with the biggest drop in local government by 6,500 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality saw a decline of 7,600 jobs and educational & health services reported a loss of 5,600 jobs.

Kings County saw an unemployment rate of 10.5% in March, down from 10.7% in February and below 11.3% a year ago.

Month over month, farms lost 300 jobs while nonfarm industries added 300 jobs.

Year over year, trade, transportation & utilities saw the largest decline with 900 jobs. Followed by educational & health services with 300 jobs lost.

Madera County reported an unemployment rate of 9.7% in March, up from 9.6% in February and above 9.6% a year ago.

Month over month, Madera County farms lost 2,500 jobs, while nonfarm industries added 600 jobs.

Year over year, nonfarm industries lost 1,900 jobs, led by government with a decline of 1,300 jobs.

Trade, transportation & utilities added 600 jobs in that period.

Tulare County reported unemployment of 11.6% in March, unchanged from the previous month and below 13.2% the year prior.

Month over month, farms lost 2,400 jobs while nonfarm industries added 900 positions.

Year over year, nonfarm industries lost 9,200 jobs, led by professional & business services (2,500), leisure & hospitality (2,300) and government (2,000).