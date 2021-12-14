Construction at former Clovis Costco wins safety award

File photo of the former Clovis Costco location from 2018

published on December 14, 2021 - 1:59 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

A former Costco location that was rehabbed for a new, public-sector use has been recognized for its safety precautions during construction.

Quiring General, a general contractor in Fresno, received the Voluntary Protection Program in Construction (VPP-C) award from Cal/OSHA for the former Clovis Costco location. The construction project is called Pontiac B5.

The program is designed specifically for employers with non-fixed worksites. Quiring General received the distinction after its yearlong process of sharing its safety programs with Cal/OSHA consultants and following strict safety guidelines in the construction of the new Fresno County Child Welfare Services building in Clovis.

Out of the hundreds applying for the VPP-C across the state, Quiring was one of only 15 companies to receive the distinction, bolstering it as a workplace safety and health leaders in their industry, according to a news release.

Owned by Cook Land Company (CLC) of Fresno, the building is located at 380 W. Ashlan Ave. in Clovis. The former Costco facility will provide more than 138,000 square feet of office space to consolidate 550 child welfare staff from six buildings into one campus, according to Fresno County officials.

“Cook Land Company regards the emphasis on safety as objective number one and would like to acknowledge the Pontiac B5 team for their valiant effort, to look back over the course of the last year and a half with several companies working in tandem with upwards of one-hundred personnel on site is no small task,” said Reno Coletti, CLC Chief Operating Officer in a statement. “Congratulations on being in the top 5 within the central Valley and 1 of the top 15 projects within the State of California to receive this accomplishment.”

The building could be ready by the end of this month or January, reported The Fresno Bee.