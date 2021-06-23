Company donates for worker killed in Lemoore accident

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support the family of Dion Jones, who was killed during an industrial accident in Lemoore Tuesday. image via GoFundMe



Written by Frank Lopez published on June 23, 2021 - 4:58 PM

A GoFundMe campaign has been created for the man killed in water tank explosion in Lemoore on Monday.

Dion Jones, 41, was killed Tuesday after a 1.5-million-gallon city water tank he was performing work on ruptured, causing an explosion that lifted the tank into the air.

Jones is survived by a wife and three childrens, according to the GoFundme page.

A city employee was also injured in the explosion, but is now out of the hospital, according to published reports.

Jones had been an employee with J.R. Filanc Construction, which headquartered in Escondido, for 18 years.

As of the time of this story’s publication, $24,430 has been raised of the $250,000 goal of the GoFundMe campaign.

Filanc Construction has the top donation with $10,000, and Mark Filanc, owner, donated $5,000.

Omar Rodea, president at J.R. Filanc, said the incident is still being investigated, but that the company is shocked by the tragic event, and is extending its support to Jones’ family.

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com