Community colleges open; in-person classes suspended

March 13, 2020

Out of precaution and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, State Center Community College District will be making changes to its instructional methods.

According to a press release from SCCCD, in-person classes will be temporarily suspended on campus from Monday, March 16 through March 19. During these four days, faculty staff and administrators at Fresno City College, Clovis Community College, Reedley College, Madera College and Oakhurst Community College Center will further prepare to move forward with online instruction.

SCCCD is still working on a plan for labs, career technical education courses, nursing and child development classes, which cannot be migrated online.

“Classes will resume Friday, March 20, using an alternate online delivery method when possible, in person when necessary,” the release said. “We will remain open and allow students to come to school for use of WiFi. Our Child Development Centers, food pantries and limited student services will also remain open.”

SCCCD currently anticipates that regular classes will resume Monday, April 27; however that is subject to change depending on the status of the situation and recommendations of health agencies.

Fresno City College President Carole Goldsmith said a number of events have been cancelled through March 21, including all FCC sporting events and various festivals and symposiums.

Goldsmith added that nursing students doing rotations at local hospitals will remain in place, though they may be removed if the situation changes.