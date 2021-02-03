03 Feb

Comcast RISE taking applications for minority-owned businesses

published on February 3, 2021 - 2:02 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Black and minority-owned in the Central Valley have an opportunity to receive a boost from Comcast as they roll out the second round of a program aimed at giving these companies a hand-up.

More than 700 black-owned businesses across the country — including 36 in California — were named Comcast RISE award recipients in the first round in November. Now, the second phase of the “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment” program is accepting applications through Feb. 7.

Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC)-owned small businesses are encouraged to apply for the chance to receive the RISE package, which includes: a 90-day, linear TV media campaign; a 30-second TV commercial production; a technology makeover, including computer equipment and Internet services, along with 12-month voice and cybersecurity assistance; advertising and marketing consultation; and financial assistance.

We all crave a good cup of coffee,” said Olton Rensch, founder and owner of San Francisco-based Tallio’s Coffee, which received marketing consultation services. “I was looking for ways to bolster my business during COVID-19 and found the RISE program. Had I not applied, I would have lost out on this great opportunity to bring my dream to life.”

Comcast RISE is part of a larger $100 million Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative that Comcast launched this summer. In June, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the development of a comprehensive, multiyear plan to allocate $75 million in cash and $25 million in media over the next three years to fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability.

 Visit www.ComcastRISE.com to apply, for more information and the latest updates.

