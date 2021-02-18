Cold weather delays local vaccine deliveries

Alameda County health workers prepare syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a distribution clinic at St. Rose hospital in Hayward on Jan. 27, 2021. Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters



Written by Breanna Hardy published on February 18, 2021

This afternoon, the Fresno County Department of Public Health announced that its vaccine supply has been stifled by the polar vortex sweeping the country.

Nearly 8,000 vaccines – a little less than half of the weekly supply the county has been receiving of late – missed their Thursday delivery date.

“We do not have a date of when these doses will be delivered at this time. We are working with medical providers in the community to provide them the necessary doses from our supply this week to avoid cancellation of appointments,” said Joe Prado, community health division manager for the FCDPH.

The 7,800 doses were manufactured by Moderna.

This is an evolving story, and a press briefing will be held Friday for more information about the missing doses.