Cocola signs first Black-owned broadcast network in Valley

An Arizona pastor with 20 years of experience in ministry, business, consulting and broadcasting is bringing his expertise to television sets in the Central Valley with the first Black-owned broadcast channel in the region.

Last month, Dr. John Wynn signed with Cocola Broadcasting Co. in Fresno to run his network — The Wynn Network TV— on over-the-air Channel 35.2, airing for the first time on Oct.1.

“We are so happy that Dr. Wynn found our station leasing group to bring his network to all the people in the San Joaquin Valley,” said Gary Cocola, president of Cocola Broadcasting. “I know they are going to enjoy watching the Wynn Network, Channel 35.2.”

According to Wynn, the goal of the network is to provide viewers with inspirational entertainment. This includes ministries from midnight to 6 p.m., along with cooking shows, licensed sitcoms and documentaries, and original movies and shows produced by Wynn. Among the original shows airing will be The Waldons, a family sitcom.

Wynn Network is also available digitally on Roku, Amazon and Apple TV, with a worldwide viewership of 380 million people, and 764,000 monthly viewers.

“We are using this channel locally to connect our products and what we do to a local community as well — from a linear television standpoint and not just digital. In this space, you have to attack always in all ways,” Wynn said. “So I want to see this really be an inspiration and entertainment network for the city.”

Originally from Reno, Nevada, Wynn is a musician, author and consultant, as well as a minister, with over 20 years of experience working with teachers, students, parents and community members in helping students graduate. He married his wife, Edith, in 1991, and they’ve had eight children together.