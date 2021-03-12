Clovis welcomes its newest craft brewery — Crow & Wolf

Don Anderson, president of Crow & Wolf Brewing Co. in Clovis, cuts the ribbon and holds court behind the bar in the city's newest brewery and taproom. Photos by Breanna Hardy



Written by Breanna Hardy published on March 12, 2021 - 3:52 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest member, Crow & Wolf Brewing Co., on Friday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting commemorating its grand opening weekend.

The craft brewery is co-owned by six people, some from professional brewing backgrounds and others from home brewing backgrounds.

Don Anderson, president of Crow & Wolf, performed the official ribbon cut.

“This project has been a long time in the works. The City of Clovis — great partners,” Anderson said. “Thank you to the planning commission. We couldn’t be happier to be where we’re at right now.”

Vice President Mike Gengozian said the company originally planned an April 2019 opening date, but he is thankful to be debuting now under a more hopeful state during the pandemic.

He said the big draw for the brewery’s location is the proximity to the Clovis Trail, making it a short walk or bike ride away from nearby homes and businesses.

Co-Owner Adam Gruszczynski said their particular location near the trail makes the business family-friendly.

The brewery has been under planning and construction for the past two years at 527 Park Creek Dr. in northeast Clovis, off of Highway 168 and Herndon Avenue.

The 15,000-square-foot warehouse features 5,000 square feet of air-conditioned, indoor taproom and outdoor patio space. The warehouse contains a 20-barrel brew house, fermenters and tanks. The taproom is large enough to host special events.

The brewery team features commercial brewers from the Central Valley who sought to elevate the local craft beer scene. The menu features a core set of craft beers, with special releases throughout the year. It will also sell pre-packaged cans, crowlers (32 oz. cans) and growlers to go.

Crow & Wolf will also sell locally to restaurants, bars and craft beer establishments. Sales outside the Valley will extend to Northern and Southern California. It plans on partnering with The Point Patio Bar & Bistro to serve beer to the restaurant’s customers.

Diana Hunnicutt, membership director for the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, said the venue is perfect for entertainment in the future, has a large footprint and contributes to the growing craft beer scene in Clovis.

Fresno Street Eats is bringing out food trucks for the grand opening weekend – Ring Your Bell BBQ and Rubia’s Churros on Friday, and Real Philly, Jaliscience, Garrafa and Rubia’s Churros on Saturday.