Clovis unveils one-stop, online gift-card shop

published on April 9, 2020 - 3:00 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

If you’re stuck at home and have an urge to help some of your favorite shops, the City of Clovis, together with other business advocacy groups, has launched an online gift card mall for businesses in the city.

And many of them have a deal for you if you do.

The website Caringforclovis.com launched Thursday, featuring gift cards for local restaurants, specialty shops and activities in the city.

The goal was to generate sales for businesses closed or partially closed due to coronavirus.

“These are our neighbors and our friends and this is our chance to support them,” said Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger in a press release.

Purchases of gift cards go directly to the business. Most of the cards sell for discounted prices, so a $100 gift card for California Scuba Center would only cost $85. $100 at family-owned restaurant The Local would only cost $80.

The City of Clovis partnered with the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, the Business Organization of Old Town, The Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau and the California Restaurant Association.