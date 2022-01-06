Clovis real estate firm buys River Park townhomes — in Utah

image via riverparkmurray.com

published on January 6, 2022

Written by Gabriel Dillard

IDEAL Capital Group, based in Clovis, announced the acquisition of River Park Commons Townhomes in Murray, Utah.

IDEAL made the deal for the River Park Commons on behalf of a private client by way of a 1031 exchange. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Riverpark Commons were built in 2021 and marketed as the only for-rent townhome community in the area.

IDEAL plans to own and operate River Park Commons on behalf of its investors for the long-term, optimizing steady, passive cash flow during the hold period, according to a news release.

CBRE’s Eli Mills and Patrick Bodnar represented both the seller and IDEAL.

“Our investors wanted to diversify out of California, and we were able to do so with a brand new,cash flowing multifamily asset in one of the strongest markets nationwide,” says Kevin Conway, managing director of IDEAL Capital Group.