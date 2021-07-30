Clovis manufacturer goes on ‘shocking’ acquisition spree

KW automotive Group is a German company with its U.S. headquarters based in Clovis. Image via KW website.

A local automotive parts manufacturer announced its acquisition of a vehicle technology company based in Europe.

KW automotive Group, a German company with its U.S. headquarters based in Clovis, acquired the Damping Technology business unit from AL-KO Vehicle Technology group, a globally operating vehicle component manufacturer headquartered in Germany.

With 250 employees at two facilities in Spain and China, AL-KO Damping Technology manufactures shock absorbers for an array of commercial vehicles.

This acquisition for KW automotive Group comes right on the heels of its purchase of German automobile wheel design company BBS in June with more than 260 employees. In January it also purchased the off-road racing damper manufacturer Reiger Suspension, which is based in the Netherlands.

The terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“The business relationship between AL-KO Damping Technology and KW automotive has already existed for a number of years,” said AL-KO President and CEO Harald Hiller. “This transaction offers the opportunity for a technological leap forward, from which our AL-KO product segments will also benefit. KW automotive Group will serve as a home where all employees feel welcomed and are valued as part of the KW automotive Team. We plan to continue to work closely with KW over the long term,”

KW automotive has specialized in the development, production and distribution of premium suspension solutions for road and motorsport applications for more than 25 years. It is located at 300 W. Pontiac Way in Clovis in the former Pelco facility.

“Our entry into the KW automotive Group creates clear synergies and interesting development prospects, said Aiman Kaamel, senior vice president and head of business division AL-KO Damping Technology. “Our industrialization expertise combined with the high technological competence of KW’s suspension experts will allow us to open up new market segments, and at the same time deliver innovative products to our long-standing customers, among which the AL-KO Group will still be.”