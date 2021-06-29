Clovis gets new affordable housing complex

Solivita Commons is the first affordable housing complex of its kind for Clovis. Photo by Breanna Hardy.



Written by Breanna Hardy published on June 29, 2021 - 2:46 PM

Fresno Housing cut the ribbon on the newest and first-of-its kind property in Clovis – Solivita Commons.

The complex has 60 units with one-, two- and three- bedroom rentals and is situated on the corner of Alluvial and Willow avenues in Clovis. The units range from 650 square feet to 1170 square feet. All 60 units are fully leased, and during the ribbon cutting ceremony, Fresno Housing handed keys to the first resident.

“The work that we’re going to do here with our families is going to be very important that we partner to make sure that our children can succeed academically,” said Interim CEO and Chief Program Officer for the Fresno Housing Authority, Angie Nguyen.

Community leaders remarked that some of the property’s main assets reside in the Clovis Unified School District, a thriving business economy and low-crime rates.

Providing affordable housing in Clovis, Nguyen said, provides options for families.

“We know that neighborhood engagement creates vibrant communities,” Nguyen said.

The courtyard and structure of the housing complex was built with community engagement in mind. The courtyard sits in the middle of the buildings and each building has its own community space for the eight units.

The complex also features a community room for residents in order to provide resources that help families progress toward educational, wellness and economic goals.

“We’re excited to grow our partnership with Clovis Unified to ensure that our young people can excel academically and thrive in their new school environment,” Nguyen said.

Deputy Superintendent of Clovis Unified, Norm Anderson, said Clovis Unified would welcome future students who are new to the district.

Clovis Mayor Jose Flores said that the vote was unanimous to place the housing units in the city. The property was designed by Mogavero Architects based in Sacramento, and is managed by GSF Properties based in Fresno.

In 2020, a court decided Clovis’ housing element was out of compliance with state-mandated goals regarding zoning for affordable housing. More recently, the City of Clovis appealed the court decision.