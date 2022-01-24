24 Jan

Clovis firm acquires $124.5M Vegas apartments

Jade consists of 287 apartments withing walking distance of the Las Vegas Strip.

published on January 24, 2022 - 2:21 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

IDEAL Capital Group of Clovis has announced the acquisition of Jade Apartments in Las Vegas for $124.5 million.

Located just off The Strip, Jade is a brand-new, 287-unit midrise apartment complex.

Jade offers luxury amenities from private patios and balconies to Energy Star appliances, a sky lounge with panoramic views of the city’s skyline, and Smart Home technology in every unit. In addition to luxury interior unit amenities, Jade also boasts a host of community perks such as coworking spaces for remote work, a rideshare waiting room and an entertainment lounge with coffee and kombucha on tap.

“Jade is walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip, home to more than 100,000 jobs,” according to a news release from IDEAL. ” We are strong believers that Las Vegas is, and always will be, the premier entertainment destination in the US. Jade is well positioned for long term success.”

Charlie Steele and John Cunningham of global real estate firm JLL represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Have you ordered Covid at-home tests from the government website covidtests.gov?
101 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by