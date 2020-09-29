Clovis eyes welcoming elementary kids back in October

Staff at Tarpey Elementary School in Clovis pose in this photo for the 2020-21 school year. Image via Tarpey Elementary Facebook page

published on September 29, 2020 - 2:39 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

With the news that Fresno County is entering a new stage in Covid-19 lockdown, Clovis Unified School District put out a statement Tuesday announcing a rough timetable for when students can begin returning to classes.

Earlier this month, the district began the process to open elementary schools under an instructional waiver with the state. it is in the process of planning with staff and parents health and safety guidelines to accommodate reduced numbers of students on campus.

Under these plans, elementary students opting for in-person instruction can come back on campuses in a hybrid instructional model — meaning some campus instruction days, some home days — at the end of October or beginning of November.

“Families will also be provided the opportunity to revisit earlier choices about online, flexible online and possible in-person instruction, which in turn will result in the need to rebuild class schedules,” according to a notice from the district. “Detailed plans and potential bell schedules for elementary families will be released before mid-October.”

A timeline for the return of secondary students (grades 7-12) to campuses is still under development and will be finalized in October.