13 Dec

Clovis economic development point man promoted to assistant city manager

published on December 13, 2021 - 1:30 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Recently appointed Clovis City Manager John Holt and retiring City Manager Luke Serpa have announced Andrew Haussler as the new assistant city manager, effective Jan. 1, 2022 upon confirmation by the Clovis City Council.

Haussler has served a variety of roles for the city including community development grants coordinator, housing program manager, deputy city manager, and most recently, the community and economic development director since 2016.

After beginning his career marketing and managing electricity contracts with the global electricity generation company AES Corporation, he returned to the Central Valley to work as a staff analyst for Fresno County, working on projects related to affordable housing, finance, neighborhood revitalization and economic development.

Hausler was hired in 2006 by the City of Clovis to manage community development grants, promoted to housing program manager in 2009 and then promoted to deputy city manager in early 2015.

A Fresno Pacific University graduate and certified by the Economic Development Council and the California Association for Economic Development, Haussler also currently serves as vicechair on the Economic Development Corporation of Fresno County.

“Haussler brings fresh ideas, a unique perspective, a collaborative attitude, and a passion for Clovis to the position.  He upholds Clovis’ goals to be an excellent place for our citizens to succeed and to improve the quality of life in our community,” Holt said.

 

