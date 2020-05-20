Clovis Chamber cancels Big Hat Days

published on May 20, 2020 - 12:08 PM

Following directives from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, the Clovis Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel Big Hat Days 2020 over concerns regarding COVID-19.

Originally scheduled for April 4-5, officials rescheduled Big Hat Days for June 20-21.

“This was a difficult decision that was made in the best interest of our community,” said Chamber CEO Greg Newman in a press release. “This decision was not taken lightly or made quickly, but deemed necessary to ensure the health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, sponsors, attractions and staff.”

Despite the cancellation of Big Hat Days, however, Newman says the Chamber is still planning to hold the ClovisFest & Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly street festival in October.