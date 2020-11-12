Clovis brewery, taproom to debut after Covid delay

Rob Arabian, co-owner of Machinehead Brewing Co. with his wife, said the tap house and brewery will debut with 12 kinds of beer and three food trucks over the grand opening weekend. Contributed photo



After almost a seven-month delay, a Clovis brewery is ready to open its doors Saturday.

Rob Arabian, co-owner with his wife of MachineHead Brewing Co., said the tap house and brewery will debut with 12 kinds of beer and three food trucks over the grand opening weekend.

On Saturday, doors will open at 11 a.m. and will close at midnight. On Sunday, they will operate 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Food trucks Taco Machine and Real Philly will serve food on Saturday. Taco Machine will return on Sunday, as will Brickology Pizza.

Arabian had originally wanted to launch alongside the weekend of the Clovis Rodeo in April. Right in the middle of shelter-in-place orders, the company that was supposed to deploy his beer-making system could not install it. His back-up plan was to use the smaller beer-making system he already owned, but the kegs he needed to store the beer were stuck in Pennsylvania, Arabian said.

So, the building sat unused as he still paid rent and utilities. They did qualify for a disaster relief loan that helped pay the bills.

“Nothing was going anywhere,” said Arabian. “The shipments were basically called off because the companies closed down.”

By July, supplies started coming through and Arabian could start making beer.

“After we able to brew, we’ve just been brewing around the clock to have everything ready for our opening,” Arabian said.

Arabian serves 12 beers from Hazy IPAs to sours, pale ales and a pilsner that is served cold straight from the tank.

MachineHead has an outdoor beer garden of about 5,000 square feet. The indoor space is 5,700 square feet.

It is open seven days a week and is located at 52 W. Palo Alto Ave. in Clovis.