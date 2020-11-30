Clovis appoints department veteran as new planning director

Renee Mathis

published on November 30, 2020

The City of Clovis has a familiar face at the helm of its Planning and Development Services Department after the retirement of its director in July.

Renee Mathis has been serving as interim director of the department since Director Dwight Kroll’s retirement after serving in the position since 1981. Mathis has helmed the department on an interim basis since then, and served as assistant director since 2018. She has more than 20 years of experience in the department.

Mathis will oversee a staff of 65 employees in the new role. The Planning and Development Services Department is responsible for implementing the Clovis General Plan, land use planning for future development, as well as engineering and building inspection.

Clovis City Manager Luke Serpa said, “Renee is the perfect person to tackle the many challenges and opportunities facing our growing city. Her extensive skillset and solid relationships with employees and community leaders make her the right choice to lead the department during this exciting time in our city’s history.”

This appointment comes after an extensive nationwide recruitment effort, according to a news release, and is effective Dec. 1, subject to City Council confirmation, which is expected to take place during the Dec. 7 council meeting.