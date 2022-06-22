22 Jun

Clovis 9/11 memorial has new executive director

The California 9/11 Memorial in Clovis is dedicated to honoring first responders. Photo contributed

published on June 22, 2022
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The California 9/11 Memorial board of directors announced Terra Brusseau as its new executive director. 

The California 9/11 Memorial, located in Clovis, was organized to honor firefighters, peace officers, military personnel and first responders who died in line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001. It was built under the supervision of the late Pelco CEO David McDonald.

The site’s monument serves as a place to honor fallen first responders year round and annually for 9/11.

The California 9/11 Memorial was established in 2019 and has applied for 501(c)3 status.

“We are excited to have Terra as new Executive Director. Her expertise and vast knowledge of the Central Valley philanthropic and business community is an invaluable asset that will undoubtedly help us to further our mission: to Honor, Educate and Remember our fallen heroes and first responders thru our California 911 Memorial,” said Board Chair Dr. Kathryn Catania in a statement. 

Brusseau brings 25 years of experience in public service, including her work on Capitol Hill. When she returned to the San Joaquin Valley, Brusseau formed The Central Valley Group and has helped elect several local, state and federal officials. She has also helped raise millions for area charities for over a decade.

Brusseau has served as commissioner of the Fresno City & County Housing Authority during Lee Brand’s administration, and currently serves on the Marjoree Mason Center volunteer board and the San Joaquin Political Academy board of directors. She was previously on the Alumni Board for the University of the Pacific, and in 2017 participated in the Man and Woman of the Year Campaign for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The public is encouraged to visit the Memorial at 3485 Never Forget Lane in Clovis, CA and to pay respect to first responders.

