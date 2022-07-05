Classic country new format for Fresno radio station

Image via The Legend Facebook page



Classic country hits will have a new home on The Legend 105.5 FM after previously airing classic hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s as K-Jewel.

One Putt Broadcasting debuted the new radio format this weekend as part of a planned frequency swap. The new format comes as K-Jewel’s classic hits grows in popularity and earned a permanent home at 99.3 on the FM dial.

“It’s the Country Music we grew up with that other radio stations left behind,” according to a post on The Legend’s Facebook page.



Geoff Emery will host weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Toni Marie will host weekdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Facebook users on The Legend 105.5 page praised the new format, which will include artists like Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, George Strait and Alan Jackson.

Listeners can also stream live on the website at wvigthelegend.com.