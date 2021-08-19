City of Fresno looks to buy former hospital; price tag at $6M

University Medical Center image via Google Earth



Written by Edward Smith published on August 19, 2021 - 2:26 PM

Following a delay to repurpose a former medical center into affordable housing because of an alleged conflict of interest, Fresno City council members are expected to vote to express their intention to buy the county-owned property.

The Fresno City Council Thursday discussed in closed session whether they would sign on to a letter of interest to buy the former University Medical Center from the County of Fresno to develop 800 units of housing, some of them affordable.

While discussions were held in closed session, Fresno City Councilmember Nelson Esparza said he expects the City of Fresno to vote to use their rights under the Surplus Land Act.

In response to the letter of interest from City Manager Tommy Esqueda and Esparza, County Administrator Jean Rousseau requested that council members express a unified voice in purchasing the 36-acre site, following a last-minute nixing of an original plan to develop the property in April when a county staffer was arrested and charged with with conflict of interest.

Rousseau said the price tag would be $6 million.

The county went through California’s land surplus statute, which allows public agencies to sell buildings they own, according to Rousseau. That time period ended Aug. 14, Rousseau said. The building could go to bid Sept. 21 unless the City opts to buy the building and develop it for affordable housing. Public agencies get the right-of-first-refusal to purchase buildings if they would be used for affordable housing.

Rousseau said, however, that because of disconnects between the Fresno City Council and City Administration, the County wanted to know that all parties were on board.

“We don’t want to waste any time,” said Rousseau.

The Fresno City Council held a special meeting the day before escrow ended, choosing not to sign on to the project because of an alleged conflict of interest between County staffer Steve Rapada and Fresno-based Construction Management Group, who was originally going to develop the property.

The Fresno Bee reported that developer Robert Sonnenblick of Sonnenblick Development LLC — who has also expressed interest in Selland Area — threw his name in the hat for developers for that project.

“At the end of the day, if the City is willing to cut a check for $6 million, we’re good to go,” said Rousseau.