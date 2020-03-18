City of Fresno issues ‘shelter in place’ guidance through March 31

Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula speaks at a Wednesday press conference at Fresno City Hall.

published on March 18, 2020 - 2:26 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The City of Fresno has ordered that citizens within city boundaries “shelter in place” from Thursday to March 31.

“There is no easy path,” said Mayor Lee Brand in an announcement today at Fresno City Hall of the directive for non-essential people to stay at home for the coming weeks.

Brand ordered people to stay indoors unless they are obtaining health needs, getting supplies such as groceries or household necessities or to care for family members or pets. All outdoor activities should be done with social distancing taken under consideration. People should maintain six feet from people outside of their household.

The following industries have been deemed “essential”:

— City/County government services including police stations, fire stations, hospitals/clinics and healthcare operations, jails, courts, garbage/sanitation, transportation services, utilities (water, waste water and solid waste)

—Educational institutions—including public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities—for purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions

—Construction of housing (particularly affordable housing)

—Internet and telecommunications systems

—Gas stations, auto supply, auto-repair and related facilities

—Pharmacies

—Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

—Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals

—Hardware stores, office supply stores, plumbers, electricians, HVAC companies, exterminators and sanitation service providers

—Banks and related financial institutions

—Professional services (Legal, accounting only as needed to assist with legally mandated activities)

—Businesses that service low-income or vulnerable populations

—Businesses that provide mailing and shipping services

— Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry services

—Hotels providing shelter

—Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children;

—Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, and children

—Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers

Businesses not deemed essential include:

—Amusement centers

—Salons, barbers, day spas

—Auto sales

—Other retail

—Clothing, bookstores

—Private clubs, health clubs and gyms

—Industrial and manufacturing not related to essential function

“The measures that we are taking are to help us flatten the curve,” said Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula.

Of a million people in Fresno County, only 200 people have been tested, said Councilmember Miguel Arias, citing Fresno County Health Department figures. The goal is to find out exactly where the city stands in terms of infection, he added.

“We still don’t have enough data,” said Councilmember Garry Bredefeld. Bredefeld seemed skeptical of the order, noting that Fresno County has not taken such action, nor Clovis. He also noted that homeless people are exempted.

Coming on the heels of the announcement, the City of Clovis sent an announcement saying that the city would not take the same measures as Fresno.

As of press time, there have only been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fresno County.