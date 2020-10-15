15 Oct

Chukchansi tribe breaks ground on new fast-food chain

L to R : Steven McDonald, Tribal Council Member at Large; Claudia Gonzales, Tribal Council Chairwoman; Tom Pisano, Tribal Council Member at Large; Laurie Lawhon, Tribal Council Secretary; Joshua Herr, Tribal Council Vice Chairman. Chukchansi photo

published on October 15, 2020
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fans of Sonic Drive-Ins will soon have the option of visiting the fast food store next time they are near Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

The Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians broke ground for its new Sonic franchise restaurant at the Chukchansi Crossing Fuel Station & Travel Center right off Highway 41 in Coarsegold.

Chukchansi Sovereign Enterprises, the Tribe’s economic development corporation, entered into a franchise agreement with Sonic in May 2020.

The new 1,700 square foot restaurant will be able to seat up to 40 customers and feature a dedicated drive-thru lane. It is expected to add 35 jobs to the local economy.

“We’re excited to partner with Sonic on this new economic development for our Tribe,” said Tribal Council Chairwoman Claudia Gonzales. “This new business is part our overall strategy to diversify our tribal economy, while creating employment opportunities for tribal members and the local community.”

The restaurant is expected to be open for business by the end of November or early December.

