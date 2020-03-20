Chukchansi, Tachi casinos announce temporary closures

Tachi Palace Casino Resort will shutter its gaming operations at 11 p.m. Friday.



Written by Frank Lopez and Gabriel Dillard published on March 20, 2020 - 12:43 PM

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino and Tachi Palace Casino Resort announced Friday temporary closures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The two are the last major casinos in the region to close this week.

According to a news release from the Chukchansi Economic Development Authority (CEDA) and the casino management team, the property will close at 6 p.m. this evening through March 31.

Tachi Palace Casino Resort gaming operations will cease at 11 p.m. this evening, according to a news release. A reopening date wasn’t announced.

Tachi said its employees — numbering 1,100 full-time and 400 part-time, according to The Business Journal’s 2019 list of Private Sector Employers — would receive “15 working days of pay and health benefits for the next month.”

Tachi’s 255-room resort will continue to operate and “will continue to follow directives from the Centers for Disease Control and local public health authorities and will make additional adjustments to its policies as needed in the future.”

Chukchansi has 900 full-time and 200 part-time employees, according to the 2019 Private Sector Employers list. It will extend its team members health benefits without interruption during the temporary closure, according to the release.

Table Mountain Casino in Friant, Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, Club One cardroom in Downtown Fresno and the 500 Club Casino in Clovis previously announced temporary closures earlier this week.