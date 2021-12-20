Chukchansi nails down Downtown Fresno stadium naming rights for another decade

From left: Michael Baker – Managing General Partner of Fresno Grizzlies, Derek Franks – President of Fresno Grizzlies, Laurie Arriaga – Tribal Council, Janet K. Bill – Tribal Council, Joshua Herr – Tribal Council, Tom Pisano – Tribal Council, Jerry Dyer – Fresno City Mayor. Fresno Grizzlies photo



Written by Edward Smith published on December 20, 2021 - 3:06 PM

The name of the Downtown Fresno stadium Grizzlies fans have become so familiar with will be carried on for the next 10 years.

The Chukchansi Economic Development Authority announced Monday it has reached an agreement with the Fresno Grizzlies to retain the name “Chukchansi Park” on the baseball stadium through Sept. 30, 2031.

The Chukchansi name has been on the stadium going back to 2006, when the tribe signed a 15-year contract for $16 million. The contract expired in this year, following a non-season in 2020 and a demotion to Single-A in 2021.

“I’m thrilled to announce the 10-year extension of the Chukchansi Tribe’s partnership with the Fresno Grizzlies and the City of Fresno,” said Joshua Herr, Vice Chairman of the Chukchansi Tribal Council. “This agreement has provided tremendous value to our Tribe over the years and has supported the economic growth of the region. We’re grateful for the opportunities this partnership has brought to our Tribal Community and look forward to many more successful years cheering the Grizzlies on at Chukchansi Park.”

Officials involved with the transaction declined to disclose the amount. City of Fresno Director of Communications Sontaya Rose said the City of Fresno would not directly receive a portion of the revenue from the naming rights.

“The Chukchansi Tribe’s support of our team and community over the past 15 years has been incredible,” said Derek Franks, President of the Fresno Grizzlies. “On behalf of the Grizzlies ownership I want to thank the Tribe for their investment in us and in the community of Fresno, and we can’t wait to hit the ground running with the next ten years of making memories at Chukchansi Park. It is only fitting that this announcement helps us kick off our 20th season in downtown Fresno and we are very excited by all of the opportunities this renewed partnership brings.”

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer called the relationship a win-win for the city and for residents.

The agreement also brings certain concessions to the Chukchansi tribe, including expanding sponsorship and marketing rights, a designated “Chukchansi Day” for tribal member and a internship with the team through the term of the contract. The contract also waives registration fees for 15 youth from the tribe to attend the summer baseball camp.