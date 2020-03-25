Chukchansi goes from casino to food distribution point

Image via Chukchansi Gold Facebook page

published on March 25, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino announced in a press release Wednesday that it will become an official food distribution center to help Madera County residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food pick-up site is located at the casino’s covered entrance on 711 Lucky Lane in Coarsegold. Food distribution efforts begin this week and will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. until further notice.

Last week Chukchansi announced it would be closing the property due to coronavirus concerns.

The Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians is partnering with the Manna House, the Mountain Area Youth Organization and the Boys and Girls Club of Oakhurst to help provide food essentials for the mountain communities of Oakhurst, Ahwahnee, North Fork and Coarsegold.

There are additional partner drop-off locations which include the Oakhurst Community Center and the Wasuma Elementary School Lot.

“It’s important to continue to serve our community as much as we can in these unprecedented circumstances,” said Deann Kamalani, director of marketing for Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. “While our doors are temporarily closed, our hearts go out to everyone impacted by COVID-19 and we want to help ensure those who find themselves in need, don’t go hungry during these challenging times. Our community will get through this and until then, we are committed to doing what we can to help.”

Call 1-866-794-6946 or visit www.ChukchansiGold.com for more information.