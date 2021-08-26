Chukchansi gets OK to nearly double its slot machines

Image via Chukchansi Gold Facebook page

A new agreement with the state will allow the tribal operators of Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino to nearly double the amount of gaming devices at the facility.

The 25-year Tribal-State Gaming Compact struck between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians allows for the operation of 3,500 gaming devices. The facility currently offers 2,000 slot machines, 40 tables games, seven restaurants and 400 hotel rooms.

A 6,138 square-foot conference center will also be unveiled this fall.

“Throughout the negotiations the Tribal Council worked tirelessly to protect our sovereignty, and this new compact will provide for the expansion of our gaming business,” said Tribal Chairwoman Claudia Gonzales. “After years of tough negotiations, we reached an agreement that will ensure Chukchansi Gold remains the premier gaming resort in the region.”

Thursday’s announcement of the new compact culminates several years of negotiations between the Tribe and the State of California. The compact includes new terms to support non-gaming tribes and tribes with smaller gaming facilities consistent with tribal sovereignty, according to a news release.

The new compact was executed after the Tribe entered a new memorandum of understanding with Madera County last month, which expanded law enforcement and fire protection services to protect the resort and the surrounding community.