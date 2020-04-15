Central Valley layoff notices hint at thousands suddenly unemployed

published on April 15, 2020 - 1:44 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The latest figures available on layoffs and business closures in the Central Valley give a harrowing if incomplete picture of the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

The federal WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification ) Act requires certain employers to provide 60 days advanced notice before terminating or laying off employees. That 60-day notice requirement can be waived in California under a recent executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom if it is COVID-19 related.

According to the latest update for California WARN notices from the state Employment Development Department, the following businesses have had to permanently or temporarily layoff employees in the Central Valley:

Club One Casino in Fresno, 223 employees laid off temporarily

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Fresno, 83 employees laid off temporarily

Yosemite Ranch Steak House in Fresno, 70 employees laid off temporarily

Pismo’s of Fresno, 130 employees impacted by temporary closure

Cheesecake Factory in Fresno, 196 laid off temporarily

Westwoods BBQ in Fresno, 140 employees impacted by a temporary closure

Focus Vision in Fresno, 17 impacted by temporary closure

Lyons Magnus, LLC, 63 employees, layoff permanent

Radisson Hotel Fresno Conference Center, 57 laid off temporarily

BJ’s Restaurants in Fresno, 126, layoff temporary

Max’s Artisan Breads Fresno, 61, layoff temporary

Extreme Manufacturing, LLC, Selma, 75, layoff permanent

Victoria’s Secret in Fresno, 63, layoff temporary

Chukchansi Gold in Coarsegold, 1,065, closure temporary

Pro-PT Physical Therapy in Visalia, 54, layoff temporary

Rogers Jewelry, 6 in Visalia, layoff temporary

RLMK Inc. McDonalds in Visalia, 226 layoff permanent

As WARN notices are only required from “covered” businesses — that employ or have employed in the last 12 months, 75 or more full and part-time employees — the list is likely only a partial picture of layoff activity in the Central Valley.