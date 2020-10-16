Central Valley jobless rates mostly stagnant

published on October 16, 2020 - 2:44 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Central Valley unemployment rates were largely stagnant in September compared to the month prior, according to the latest data from the state Employment Development Department.

The unemployment rate in Fresno County was 10.4% in September, up from 10.3% in August and above 5.6% a year ago.

Farm employment posted the largest month-over decline with a drop of 2,200 jobs, followed by educational and health services decreasing by 600 jobs.

Year-over-year, leisure and hospitality recorded the largest decrease with 10,400 jobs. Retail trade saw 3,200 fewer jobs.

Kings County recorded an unemployment rate of 10.3% in September, up from 10.1% in August and above 6% a year ago.

Farms lost 100 jobs month-over-month, while nonfarm industries added 200 jobs.

Year over year, government saw the largest drop of 1,100 jobs, followed by leisure and hospitality with 800 less jobs.

Madera County’s unemployment rate for September was 9.4%, down from 9.5% in August and above 5.3% from a year ago.

Month over month, farms and nonfarm industries each gained a net 100 jobs.

Year over year, government, leisure and hospitality and educational and health services each shed 500 jobs.

The unemployment rate in Tulare County was 12.2%, down from 12.3% in August and above 7.9% a year ago.

Nonfarm industries actually added a net 1,100 jobs month-over month, led by 500 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities.

Year over year, educational and health services saw the largest decline of 3,000 jobs.